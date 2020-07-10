The SEAWELL protective packaging system has been designed to preserve seafood freshness and maintain optimal quality from sea to table

Aptar Food + Beverage has introduced SEAWELL active packaging system. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc)

Aptar Food + Beverage has introduced a new SEAWELL protective packaging system to maintain seafood quality and freshness.

The new protective packaging system, which will help preserve seafood freshness and maintain optimal quality from sea to table, has been launched with a major national retailer in over 3,800 store locations.

Aptar’s SEAWELL active packaging system is provided with integrated technology, which absorbs excess liquids to avoid accumulation around the seafood, helping to eliminate product breakdown and extend shelf life.

The system uses a blend of direct food-contact-safe absorbent materials, which trap excess fluids inside patented pockets or wells that are incorporated into the packaging and hidden by the seafood product and hidden by the seafood product.

Aptar system’s advanced technology and packaging design is said to separate the seafood from excess liquids, enabling to reduce the rate of microbial growth and chemical degradation.

The system will help enhance freshness and visual appeal, as well as absorb odours and improve safety by minimising the overall bacteria count and mitigating cross-contamination in the kitchen.

Aptar is providing SEAWELL protective packaging system in a variety of sizes

Aptar is offering the SEAWELL system in a variety of sizes to provide better sea-to-table protection for both fresh and frozen seafood.

The technology also facilitates seafood processors to pack frozen for distribution and thaw in the same package for fresh sale to market.

Aptar Food + Beverage food protection general manager and vice president Neal Watson said: “For years, the industry has sought measures to improve the freshness and shelf life of shipped seafood, as well as ways to improve consumers’ experiences.

“SEAWELL helps solve the challenges seafood distributors face. We are excited to be partnering with major industry players to expand the use of SEAWELL packaging to provide a safer, more reliable option for increasing seafood consumption across the globe.”

Aptar Food + Beverage, part of AptarGroup, offers food protection solutions and advanced active packaging systems for seafood and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables.

In June, Aptar Food + Beverage introduced a new closure for the edible oil market. The new closure, dubbed Maestro, will help brands to align with e-commerce and sustainability trends. It also offers consumers easy-to-open, portion control and drip-free features.