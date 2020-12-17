The production capacity of 3‐Phase Activ‐Polymer technology has been increased to support the demand for diagnostic test kits protection solution

Aptar CSP Technologies has increased the production capacity of active packaging solutions that will help to protect diagnostic test kits.

The production capacity of multiple configurations of the patented 3‐Phase Activ‐Polymer technology has been increased to support the demand for diagnostic test kits protection solutions.

Aptar’s technology is said to provide customised integrated solutions that create a microclimate within strip‐based and cassette‐format lateral flow tests.

The company said that the user-friendly integration of the technology absorbs moisture to provide environmental conditions that preserve test integrity and also helps to ensure accurate results.

Aptar CSP Technologies commercial operations vice president Badre Hammond said: “With the coronavirus pandemic intensifying, not only are we dealing with a situation where test accuracy is of the utmost importance, but speed of execution is critical and protection throughout the supply chain has become a more formidable challenge.

“As a global leader in the protection of diagnostic test kits and trusted partner of leading diagnostic manufacturers for more than 20 years, Aptar has a depth of expertise in this market that can be readily applied to quickly solve the stability challenges diagnostic kit manufacturers are facing as they bring these important test kits to market.”

The company stated that the material‐science based active packaging solutions are being used to protect a range of electrochemical, lateral flow, and molecular diagnostic test kits on the market such as Quidel Corporation’s QuickVue Influenza Test.

Aptar’s technology provides a wide range of custom‐engineered protection in a variety of configurations.

