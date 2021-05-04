Activ-Film technology will offer protection against moisture and other environmental conditions that impact test accuracy

Aptar CSP Technologies has provided Activ-Film technology for two new at-home Covid-19 tests. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc.)

Aptar CSP Technologies, part of AptarGroup, has provided its Activ-Film technology to protect two new at-home Covid-19 tests.

The two at-home Covid-19 tests have secured emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Both tests have been developed by a major manufacturer of diagnostic healthcare solutions.

The manufacturer provides prescription and over the counter (OTC) Covid-19 at-home testing options, which will help avoid visiting a doctor’s office.

Activ-Film technology has been incorporated into the dipstick of the diagnostic kits to offer protection against moisture and other environmental conditions that impact test accuracy.

Activ-Film is said to leverage Aptar’s advanced three-phase Activ-Polymer platform technology, which offers a wide range of customised and engineered solutions in different configurations.

The different configurations include Activ-Vial for housing diagnostics strips and dipsticks, as well as Activ-Tab that is integrated within diagnostic cassettes.

The material science-based active packaging technology can protect a range of lateral flow, molecular, and electrochemical diagnostic test kits, including Quidel’s QuickVue influenza and Covid-19 tests.

Aptar CSP Technologies commercial operations vice president Badre Hammond said: “As we continue to navigate through the Covid-19 crisis, this game-changing solution will help meet the urgent demand for Covid-19 testing in communities around the world.

“We are committed to leveraging our material science expertise to enable our partners to meet the ongoing need for innovative healthcare solutions that help improve and save lives. This is another example of the value we bring to the market when sensitive diagnostic elements need protection.”