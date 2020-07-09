Aptar Beauty + Home’s new airless solutions integrate up to 45% PCR in the combined components

Aptar Beauty + Home has introduced two new airless solutions. (Credit: AptarGroup, Inc)

Aptar Beauty + Home has expanded its North American post-consumer recycled resin (PCR) based dispensing portfolio with the introduction of two new airless solutions.

The new airless solutions, dubbed Micro ECO + Mezzo ECO, integrate up to 45% PCR in the combined components. They are Cotrep certified for eco-design.

With two ready to fill parts, the product range is available in 15-75ml and facilitates over 90% evacuation of formula.

The company’s complete range of locally-produced airless solutions is 100% plastic and ECO-Cert certified, said Aptar.

Aptar’s airless solutions, which are designed to offer optimal formula protection, are suitable for a multitude of application fields including skin, hair and body care, color cosmetics and hand sanitiser.

By applying Aptar’s PCR supply, the customers can convert the current Micro and Mezzo top-fill package in a multitude of colours and sizes.

Aptar Beauty + Home North America president Philippe Erhart said: “Our commitment to sustainability is broader than manufacturing products that are better for the environment.

“Through increasing our use of PCR in our core product lines we are able to help our brand partners achieve their sustainability goals, while doing our part towards a circular economy.”

Aptar aims to achieve 10% recycled content in all dispensing solutions for the beauty, personal care, and home care market by 2025

Aptar has pledged to achieve 10% recycled content in all dispensing solutions for the beauty, personal care, and home care market by 2025, and the sustainable effort is in line with the objectives of the Ellen Mac Arthur Foundation.

According to the company, a full life cycle analysis completed on Micro ECO + Mezzo ECO proved to minimise CO2 emissions of up to 12.3% compared to the firm’s standard airless product range

Aptar operational excellence, EHS and sustainability vice president Beth Holland said: “Aptar is committed to the Science-Based Targets initiative.

“In addition to promoting a more circular economy for our products, the use of more post-consumer recycled resin contributes to our SBTs by reducing emissions associated with raw material consumption.”

Aptar Beauty + Home provides dispensing and packaging solutions for the consumer packaged goods industry.

In February this year, Aptar Beauty + Home’s parent company AptarGroup signed a binding agreement to acquire Fusion Packaging (FusionPKG) for an undisclosed sum.