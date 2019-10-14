APR represents over 90% of the post-consumer plastics recycling capacity in North America

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom faces call to sign a bottle recycling bill to help cut plastic waste in the US state.

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) is supporting the bill called AB 792, “Recycling: Plastic Containers: Minimum Recycled Content and Labelling.”

APR has worked to educate members of the California legislature to ensure that they have the facts required to provide the bill with realistic recycling goals.

The AB 792 bill will improve and strengthen recycled PET markets in California

The AB 792 bill, on and after 1 January 2021, would require the total number of plastic beverage containers filled by manufacturers to include specified amounts of recycled plastic content per year.

The plan would need the total number of plastic beverage containers to contain not less than 50% postconsumer recycled plastic content per year on and after 1 January 2030, except as stated.

APR said it believes that the bottle recycling bill meets these goals and requests Governor Newsom to sign the bill into law.

APR president and CEO Steve Alexander said: “APR supports recycled content in all PET applications, including PET CRV containers. Recent amendments reflect the critical necessity to base any content requirement levels on pertinent potential supply data.

“We believe AB 792 has set realistic goals, and that it will improve and strengthen recycled PET markets in California. Signing AB 792 is a critical first step to dealing with plastics in the state, and we view this measure as complimentary to the broader goals that will be addressed in SB 54 related to single-use packaging.”

APR, which is an international trade association, is said to represent over 90% of post-consumer plastics recycling capacity in North America.

Representing the plastics recycling industry, the trade association is comprised of independent recycling companies of all sizes, in addition to consumer product companies, equipment manufacturers, testing laboratories, organisations, and others focusing on plastics recycling.

In August this year, US-based Consumer Watchdog announced that California’s Governor has to prioritise recycling reform in the coming months, due to the closure of the largest operator of bottle redemption centres in the state.