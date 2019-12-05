The new DuraWorx offerings have been designed to meet both the current and future needs of the converting papers market

Image: Appvion announces DuraWorx Line of converting papers. Photo: courtesy of Sarah Richter from Pixabay

Appvion has announced a new line of converting papers, DuraWorx. The DuraWorx brand was designed to deliver exceptional runnability and print quality. DuraWorx papers are available in white wove, forms bond, tablet and tag and ledger products. These products are ideal for envelopes, continuous forms, billing statements and more.

“DuraWorx has been engineered to exceed even the most stringent converting requirements,” says David Pauly, Appvion’s Vice President of the Carbonless and Specialty Paper division. “The products are an ideal fit for our fully integrated hardwood pulp and paper machines, leveraging our long history of specialty paper making in order to provide a consistent, high-performing sheet,” Pauly added.

The new DuraWorx offerings have been designed to meet both the current and future needs of the converting papers market. All products are available in a range of basis weights and sizes to ensure users have the right product for their application.

The papers are produced in an acid-free manufacturing process, elemental chlorine free (ECF), and manufactured under ISO 14001:2015 certified environmental management systems. DuraWorx papers are backed by Appvion’s world-class service including customer service, sales and technical support and the 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Source: Company Press Release