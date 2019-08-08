Schreiner will make use of SigNature DNA forensic molecular tag featuring Beacon screening to protect pharmaceutical supply chains

Image: Applied DNA, Schreiner Group sign deal to protect pharmaceutical supply chains. Photo: courtesy of Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.

Applied DNA Sciences has signed a Master Services Agreement with Germany-based Schreiner Group to deliver SigNature DNA Labels to protect pharmaceutical supply chains.

Under the terms of the agreement, Applied DNA will supply SigNature DNA forensic molecular tag for Schreiner MediPharm’s high-end security label portfolio within the pharmaceutical industry for product and brand protection.

The SigNature DNA forensic molecular tag, which will be supplied by Applied DNA, will Beacon screening.

Applied DNA president and CEO Dr James Hayward said: “Schreiner MediPharm is an industry leader who brings top notch science and engineering to its pharmaceutical label portfolio with a spirit of innovation.

“Given the reported and continued high incidence rate of counterfeits within the pharmaceutical supply chain, we firmly believe the forensic SigNature DNA-protected labels will be of significant value in ensuring authentic medicines reach patients.”

Applied DNA will supply SigNature DNA forensic molecular tag to Schreiner

The deal will also allow Schreiner MediPharm to provide authentication services to its customers using the Applied DNA SigNify portable DNA readers.

Schreiner MediPharm is currently using the SigNify portable DNA readers at the Schreiner ProSecure competence center, providing security technologies and services.

Schreiner MediPharm pharma-security product manager Dr Nadine Lampka said: “Integrating SigNature DNA in combination with Beacon in our functional pharma labels will be setting a new security standard in the pharmaceutical industry. DNA-Secure is extremely robust, flexible to integrate and allows both, a quick in-field test and an ultimate forensic proof in the lab.

“It provides excellent value for money and complements our portfolio of integrated authentication features on the high-security end.”

In July 2019, Schreiner MediPharm has unveiled a new sealing solution, Multi-Tear Closure Label, to provide double and reliable tamper protection for pharmaceutical packaging.

The Multi-Tear Closure Label with the fibre-/film-tear combination is designed for tamper-proof closure of folding boxes and wallets.

Schreiner Group provides innovative, functional labels and integrated security solutions across industries, including the pharmaceutical industry through its Schreiner MediPharm business unit.