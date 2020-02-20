The new bottling line will package solid-dose OTC products under branded and private-label categories

Aphena's new solid-dose bottling line with an integrated cartoner at the Tennessee facility (Credit: Business Wire)

Aphena Pharma Solutions has purchased a new solid-dose bottling line with an integrated cartoner to expand its bottling capacity at the US facility.

The company will install the new bottling line at its Cookeville facility in Tennessee.

Aphena will use the new bottling line for the packaging of solid-dose OTC products under both categories, including branded and private-label.

The new bottling line to create additional capacity at Aphena’s Cookeville facility

Slated to commence operations on 1 May 2020, the new line will help the company to create additional capacity in the range of 15 to 20 million bottles per annum.

Aphena sales EVP Eric Allen said: “We’ve installed this new line for growth capacity so that we can continue to stay ahead of our current and future customers’ needs.

“It will allow Aphena to maintain a 50% capacity level for any new projects or surge capacity requirements.”

In January 2019, Aphena acquired a PharmaWorks TF2 blister packaging line with in-line cartoning capabilities to expand its blister packaging capacity.

Expansion decision of Aphena is the result of the increased demand for blister packaging, particularly for DEA and FDA opioid-compliant packaging requests from the clients.

Aphena Pharma Solutions is involved in the supplying of contract packaging and manufacturing solutions for the customers in the pharmaceutical, consumer health and medical device markets.

The company operates two separate FDA and DEA-registered sites in the US to handle solid dose, liquids, gels, creams, ointments, foams, suspensions and lotions.

Aphena’s solid-dose packaging capabilities include high-speed bottle filling, short-run bottle filling, cold form blisters, thermoform blisters, blisters carding, vial labelling, cartooning and others.