With five varieties, MakeGusto range is available in a 400ml SuperLight cup

Superfos provided sustainable container for Antaar&S’ new MakeGusto meal range. (Credit: Berry Global Inc)

Berry Global company Superfos has provided its SuperLight container for Antaar&S’ new MakeGusto range of Italian ready meals.

SuperLight container has been produced using plastic and cardboard to serve as a user-friendly solution for the products where boiling water is added to the ingredients to produce each meal.

The inner part of the packaging is produced using plastic, which can withstand the heat.

The outer portion of the sustainable cup is made of cardboard to efficiently hold the extremely hot contents.

According to the company, it is easy to separate the cardboard from the plastic for recycling purposes after use.

Antaar&S has developed MakeGusto range for export to offer quality dried products with no additives or palm oil and maximum end-user convenience.

Antaar&S product development manager Francesco Loconte said: “We want to bring the taste and tradition of Italy to countries outside Europe – and make it extremely easy for the end-user to prepare our rice or pasta meals. The SuperLight cup from Superfos perfectly supports our ambition.”

SuperLight container can carry 55g of ingredients

MakeGusto range, available in five varieties such as Pasta Alfredo, is marketed in a 400ml SuperLight cup.

Suitable for the 55g of ingredients, the new container is not provided with a lid but includes plastic film to protect the contents before use.

Loconte further added: “The SuperLight cup allows a fast and smooth process on our filling line. It is also an advantage at the end of the line where we check each product by x-ray and a metal detector.”

In December last year, Berry Superfos provided a SuperLock pot for a new range of Optimel salads from Friesland Campina produced by the Dutch company Royal Smilde Foods.