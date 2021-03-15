Anova Precision reusable silicone bag is suitable for sous vide cooking, including multi-day cooks and storage of leftovers

Anova has launched new reusable silicone bag for sous vide cooking. (Credit: PRNewswire / Anova)

Electrolux subsidiary Anova has introduced a new reusable silicone bag as an alternative to single-use plastic bags in sous vide cooking.

The consumers can use the new Anova Precision reusable silicone bags to make sous vide meals, store and even reheat leftovers.

Anova has designed the new BPA-free bag to provide an airtight seal, which will allow the consumer to easily remove air from the bag by hand and roll the top to close.

Anova Precision bag, which is dishwasher safe, has the potential to withstand temperatures from -40 degrees Fahrenheit up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit.

Anova CEO and co-founder Steve Svajian said: “Each year, millions of single-use plastics end up in landfills and the ocean. At Anova, we want to pave the way for sustainable sous vide cooking and the Anova Precision Reusable Silicone bag is another step on our journey to be an overall more sustainable company.”

“Our goal is to have a fully recyclable or compostable vacuum sealer bag available by 2022. However, we didn’t want to wait to start reducing our plastic footprint.

“Our new and improved Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer bags and rolls are now plastic neutral through our partnership with Plastic Bank.”

Based in San Francisco, Anova offers sous vide cookers and launched the affordable sous vide immersion circulator for the smart kitchen appliance market.

In November last year, Anovo collaborated with social enterprise Plastic Bank to launch improved Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Bags and Rolls.