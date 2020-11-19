The new Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Bags have been launched as part of Anova's plan to become a more sustainable company

Anova’s new and improved vacuum sealer bags are 100% plastic neutral.(Credit: Anova)

Anova, a provider of sous vide devices and a subsidiary of Electrolux (ELUX-B), has partnered with social enterprise Plastic Bank to launch improved Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Bags and Rolls.

The move marks an initial step in Anova’s plan to become a more sustainable company.

Anova said that for every box of bags purchased by the customer would be equivalent to preventing 32 plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

The Bisphenol A (BPA)-free Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Bags feature two layers of low-density polyethylene with 1% prodegradant additive and one layer of polyamide/nylon.

Bags and rolls can safely withstand multi-day cook

Said to be durable and reliable vacuum seal, the bags and rolls are capable of safely withstanding multi-day cooks and boiling temperatures up to four hours.

Anova CEO and co-founder Stephen Svajian said: “Our mission is to make it super simple to cook for home cooks by giving them access to pro-level tools and techniques. The first way we did that was through sous vide.

“But the biggest drawback of cooking sous vide is plastic waste, particularly the contribution towards single-use plastics.

“We launched the Anova Sustainability Initiative to address this problem with our partners and manufacturers.”

Additionally, the 100% plastic neutral vacuum sealer bags can break down faster than standard plastic.

Svajian said that the company aims to have a fully recyclable or compostable bag available by 2022.

Plastic Bank founder and CEO David Katz said: “Together, Plastic Bank and Anova are changing the way we eat and the way we think of single-use plastic.

“Our partnership represents a unique opportunity for environmental change by offsetting Anova’s plastic footprint while creating lasting social and economic impact in coastal communities.”