Austrian technology group Andritz has been awarded a contract by Finland's Stora Enso to supply production technologies for rebuild of the fibreline and drying machine at its Oulu Mill, Finland.

Image: Stora Enso’s Oulu Mill in Finland. Photo: courtesy of ANDRITZ.

Under the contract, Andritz will be responsible for supplying production technologies and key process equipment for rebuild of the fibreline and drying machine as well as for modernisation of the stock preparation system at Stora Enso’s mill.

In May 2019, pulp and paper company Stora Enso announced its decision to invest approximately €350m (£308.5m) to convert the Oulu paper mill into packaging board mill.

The plan includes converting paper machine 7 into high-quality virgin-fibre-based kraftliner production, as well as closure of paper machine 6 and sheeting plant at the mill. It also aims to increase the capacity of the pulp mill and pulp drying line.

Stora Enso project director Ari Saarnio said: “Conversion of the Oulu Mill will enable Stora Enso to further improve its position in the growing packaging market and take a major step forward in our transformation.

“ANDRITZ has proven experience in similar rebuilds, and its strong position in pulp drying further contributed to this supplier selection.”

Recently, Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet was selected by Stora Enso to supply an extensive paper machine grade conversion rebuild in Finland.

Under the contract, Valmet-supplied PM 7 paper machine at Oulu Mill will be reconstructed to manufacture quality virgin-fibre-based kraftliner grades. The PM 7 machine is currently involved in the production of fine papers.

The scope of the contract includes the supply of a new production line for virgin-fibre- based kraftliner, including brown and white-top.

Stora Enso is planning to cease the production of wood-free coated papers at the Oulu Mill by the end of 2020. The rebuilt PM 7 machine is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

With over 26,000 people in more than 30 countries, Stora Enso is a major producer of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. Its Oulu Mill presently produces wood-free coated paper and bleached softwood pulp.