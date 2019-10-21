The Andritz PrimeLine MG plant produces environmentally friendly MG paper for flexible packaging

Image: Andritz’s MG paper machine. Photo: courtesy of ANDRITZ.

At the end of May 2019, international technology group Andritz started up the PM3 paper machine for speciality papers supplied to Zellstoff Pöls AG (part of the Heinzel Group), Austria, for the production of bleached kraft paper grades.

This start-up took place two weeks before the date scheduled.

The Andritz PrimeLine MG plant produces environmentally friendly MG paper for flexible packaging and release applications at the Pöls location.

With an annual capacity of 100,000 t, a design speed of 1,400 m/min. and a working width of 5.4 m, PM3 is setting a new benchmark in the production of these paper grades. The unique machine design enables the production of grades with low basis weight and highest strength with good printability and smoothness levels.

In terms of production and final product quality, PM3 exceeded all expectations right away in the first four weeks after start-up. The design capacity was achieved in stable operation within three months, and the majority of paper grades with basis weights between 22 and 52 g/m² were produced successfully.

The heart of the PrimeLine MG paper machine is the PrimeDry MG Steel Yankee, which is the largest of its kind worldwide with a diameter of 24 feet (7.315 m). ANDRITZ is thus breaking its own world record for size, established in 2013 when PM2 was started up successfully in Pöls with a 22-foot Yankee.

Andritz supplied all process technologies, including the stock preparation line and approach flow system. One of the key components is the new Andritz Vertical Screw Thickener (VST), which dewaters the pulp efficiently from a consistency at inlet of 3% to between 25 and 30% at the outlet.

Jürgen Rieger, Production Manager at Zellstoff Pöls AG, confirms, “We were very impressed with start-up and the first few months in operation that followed, just as we were with start-up of PM2 by ANDRITZ in 2013. Commencing operations ahead of schedule with a plant of this complexity is really exceptional.” Siegfried Gruber, overall Project Manager for PM3 adds: “Collaboration with the team from ANDRITZ was excellent, and this was also reflected in the outstanding PM3 start-up curve.”

Besides full responsibility for the technology, the Andritz scope of supply also included the automation equipment, all process pumps, an extensive range of services, and the entire basic and detail engineering.

Source: Company Press Release