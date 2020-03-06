The PM3 will be able to produce virgin pulp-based light/heavy coated and uncoated board as well as offset printing papers

ANDRITZ has secured major order for paper machine rebuild. (Credit: ANDRITZ)

International technology Group ANDRITZ has received an order from MOPAK Kağıt Karton, Turkey, to rebuild paper machine PM3 at its mill in Dalaman, Turkey.

With this rebuild, which is the first part of a multi-stage project, the capacity of the mill will be increased to 500,000 t/a. Start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

Production will be converted from coated board grades to lightweight coated and uncoated White Top Testliner with high strength and gloss values, as well as coated board and gray board, using 100% wastepaper or partially wastepaper. In addition, PM3 will be able to produce virgin pulp-based light/heavy coated and uncoated board as well as offset printing papers. The machine has a working width of 4.34 m and a design speed of 600 m/min.

Mr. Ruhi Molay, Managing Director of MOPAK Kağıt Karton, says: “The upgraded PM3 offers us a new dimension. The rebuild will not only increase our capacity, but also our flexibility as we will be able to offer board grades for a broad range of applications.”

The Mopak Group, which began paper production 94 years ago, is one of the largest paper and cardboard manufacturers in the Middle East and the Balkans today and a leading supplier to the Turkish paper and cardboard sector.

Source: Company Press Release