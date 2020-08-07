Andritz will install a new reeling section for the Knauf Petroboard’s KM2 board machine for the KM2 board machine at its mill in Kommunar

Austrian technology group Andritz has secured a follow-up order from Russia-based AO Knauf Petroboard.

Under the deal, Andritz will install a new reeling section for the Knauf Petroboard’s KM2 board machine for the KM2 board machine at its mill in Kommunar of Russia.

The rebuild will comprise of a new PrimeReel with new reel spools, as well as drives and controls to better maintain paper quality from first to the last wrap on the jumbo roll.

The new reel will allow to minimise the present amount of rejects and facilitates the use of larger roll diameters, helping to reduce frequent tambour changes.

In 2018, Andritz reconstructed the complete wet section, including flow systems and wire section, of the KM2 machine. The rebuild is also comprised of the addition of the complete electrical drive (MMD) to the KM2 machine.

The KM2 board machine holds an annual capacity of 155,000 t/a for production of gypsum board made using 100% waste paper as raw material.

Andritz Pulp & Paper offers equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue.

In June 2019, Andritz has been awarded a contract by Finland’s Stora Enso to supply production technologies for the rebuild of the fibreline and drying machine at its Oulu Mill, Finland.

Under the contract, Andritz has taken the responsibility for supplying production technologies and key process equipment for the rebuild of the fibreline and drying machine as well as for the modernisation of the stock preparation system at Stora Enso’s mill.