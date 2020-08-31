Andritz will supply two ADuro P shredders for installation at Papierfabrik Palm’s Wörth mill

The Andritz-built ADuro P shredder. (Credit: © ANDRITZ)

Austrian technology group Andritz has been selected by Papierfabrik Palm, a manufacturer and distributor of paper and paper products, to supply two ADuro P shredders for its paper mill in Wörth, Germany.

Under the contract, Andritz will be responsible for the supplying two ADuro P shredders, type 2000 which is an improved version of the Andritz FRX shredder.

The shredders are designed to process rejects from the paper mill as well as pre-shredded rags from the OCC pulping process.

ADuro P shredders to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2021

Papierfabrik Palm plans to commission the new slow-rotating, single-shaft ADuro P shredders in the second quarter of 2021.

The ADuro P shredders are integrated with a hydraulic pendulum pusher and a new cutting system capable of producing small and medium particle sizes.

Andritz said that the two units with compact footprint and profile are capable of process up to 15 tons of waste per hour and handle large capacities.

In a press statement, Andritz said: “Palm is already operating an ANDRITZ FRX2000 shredder successfully in its paper mill at Wörth, and this repeat order further strengthens the successful long-term relationship between the two companies.”

Papierfabrik Palm is engaged in manufacturing newsprint and corrugated base paper made from 100% recovered fibre. It operates five paper mills across Europe.

Recently, Andritz has secured a follow-up order from Russia-based AO Knauf Petroboard to install a new reeling section for the KM2 board machine at Kommunar mill.

The rebuild will comprise of a new PrimeReel with new reel spools, as well as drives and controls to better maintain paper quality from first to the last wrap on the jumbo roll.