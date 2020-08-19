Andía Lácteos de Cantabria plans to purchase another Sidel Aseptic Combi Predis together with the conveying and accumulation solution Gebo AQFlex

Andía Lácteos de Cantabria’s UHT milk and milkshakes. (Credit: Sidel)

Spanish dairy company Andía Lácteos de Cantabria has partnered with Sidel to install aseptic PET bottling technology for ultra-high-temperature (UHT) milk at its facility in Renedo de Piélagos.

Andía Lácteos de Cantabriaare, a part of the Iparlat Group, mainly packages liquid dairy products sold under a Spanish retailer brand.

The retailer intended to shift towards bottling UHT milk in PET and move away from carton and HDPE bottles.

As part of the plan, the Spanish dairy firm invested in Sidel Aseptic Combi Predis solution to bottle UHT milk and milkshakes in three formats including 0.25L, 1L and 1.5L.

Sidel Aseptic Combi Predis produces drinks in PET bottles

The Sidel Aseptic Combi Predis solution is designed to produce aseptically both still beverages and carbonated soft drinks in PET bottles.

Andía Lácteos de Cantabriaare integrated the Sidel Aseptic Combi Predis featuring dry preform and cap sterilisation technology into an existing bottling line for HDPE bottles, making it cost-effective, sustainable and flexible production.

Iparlat Group industrial director Javier Villafranca said: “The new low-speed Aseptic Combi Predis is working at full speed and it offers the best food safety conditions, perfectly matching with our extreme production quality requirements.”

The line, which is operating with 97% efficiency, is currently running at 9,000 bottles per hour.

Villafranca added: “We succeeded in increasing our portfolio by producing new UHT milk recipes we could not produce before, for instance, the lactose-free milk, for which the demand in the market is growing every day. With this state-of-the-art aseptic PET bottling line, we will be able to significantly strengthen our brand image in the Spanish market.”

However, due to increasing sales, Andía Lácteos de Cantabria is planning to purchase another Sidel Aseptic Combi Predis together with the conveying and accumulation solution Gebo AQFlex to boost production capacity.

In June 2020, French company Orangina Suntory has commissioned Sidel’s Gebo AQFlex conveying and accumulation solution at its facility in Meyzieu.