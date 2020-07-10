Panoramic provides thermoformed rigid plastic products for use in fresh food applications such as bakery, produce, and confectionery

Anchor Packaging has acquired Wisconsin firm Panoramic. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Rigid food packaging solutions provider Anchor Packaging has acquired Wisconsin-based Panoramic for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Janesville, Panoramic offers thermoformed rigid plastic products for use in fresh food applications such as bakery, produce, and confectionery.

Panoramic president Rick Holznecht said: “Anchor Packaging holds true to that same set of core values that we live by every day at Panoramic. This is an exciting new chapter for Panoramic Inc and an opportunity to grow with a family of companies that shares our customer-centric innovative vision.”

With a focus on the US and Canada, Panoramic offers a stock line of products that include more than 500 rigid packaging options for the bakery, deli, confectionery, and produce markets.

The company provides a range of in-stock “stock line” package solutions, in addition to full-service custom package design and engineering expert services.

Panoramic has been serving a range of regional and national food processors and retailers for 14 years. It mainly focuses on mid-sized customers.

The acquisition of Panoramic will allow Anchor to better serve the combined base of customers, as well as deliver comprehensive offerings to the North American customers in the food industry.

Anchor Packaging president and CEO Jeff Wolff said: “This acquisition is strategically important to us for two reasons: It will significantly broaden our offering to attract bakery, produce, deli, and confectionery customers. Also, it expands our capabilities and speed to market across any size customer or project to support the growing needs of our customers.”

Based in St. Louis of Missouri, Anchor Packaging provides Crisp Food Technologies containers for fried foods, Safe Pinch tamper-evident containers and affordable packages for restaurant takeout and supermarket prepared ready-to-heat meals.

In March, Anchor Packaging expanded its Crisp Food Technologies container line with the introduction of a new Fry Baby hinged container.