US-based Anchor Glass Container has completed a $51m expansion of its facility in Elmira, Chemung County in the US state of New York.

The upgraded facility will have the capacity to produce approximately 3.7 million containers every day, to serve largely for customers in the beer industry.

The firm’s customers include Matt Brewery, North American Brewery, Boston Beer, Lion Brewery and many upstate New York craft breweries.

The Elmira facility is integrated with new flint furnace

As part of the expansion plan, the facility has been installed with a new flint furnace to increase its production capabilities by 600,000 containers per day.

New York State Andrew Cuomo said: “This expansion and partnership with the State is the latest example of our improved business climate and I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow and create jobs in Upstate New York.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said: “New York has been a longtime partner to Anchor Glass, with low-cost power through NYPA’s ReCharge NY program and grant funding from Empire State Development.”

Anchor Glass general manager Jason Achterberg said: “As a customer of ReCharge NY since the program’s inception, we’re aware of how impactful the low-cost power has been in continuing our operations in Elmira and providing us with the ability to reinvest in the facility.”

In 2018, the company announced its plans to cut air pollution at container glass manufacturing plants in the US.