AmSty, an integrated producer of polystyrene and styrene monomer solutions, has unveiled plans to use 25% recycled polystyrene in its products by 2030.

AmSty will focus on achieving the sustainable goal via circular recycling process operating commercially at Regenyx, its joint venture with Agilyx.

Regenyx is said to achieve a circular recycling breakthrough using technology, which breaks down polystyrene products to their original molecular form.

Later, the resulting styrene monomer is used to produce the exact same products again with original quality and function.

Since the commencement of operations, Regenyx has transformed over one million pounds of used polystyrene to all-new materials, which is equivalent to restricting 37.5 million foam cups or 32.5 million takeout containers from entering into the landfill.

AmSty has collaborated with Ineos Styrolution to build a 100-tonne per day facility in Channahon, Illinois. Engineering design is underway for the facility in the greater Chicago area.

The polystyrene recycling facility will recycle post-use polystyrene products into virgin-equivalent styrene monomer.

AmSty president and CEO Dr Randy Pogue said: “Our Regenyx facility has proven that sustainable long-term solutions for our products are possible. That fuels our excitement for the Channahon facility and the meaningful advancement it will bring for polystyrene as a circular recycled product.

“While AmSty is building important momentum with its polystyrene goals, the hope is that one day all plastics will be recycled using circular solutions.”

AmSty, a member of the American Chemistry Council and its Responsible Care initiative, is a joint venture equally owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Trinseo.