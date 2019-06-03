American Packaging has expanded its recyclable laminate platform to bridge the performance gap between traditional multi-material laminates and recyclable packaging.

Image: The new recyclable laminates platform can be for a range of products such as dry mix, confection, snacks, cereals, fresh produce, soaps and lotions. Photo: courtesy of Tariq Abro / Pixabay.

Based on the successes of recyclable clear-barrier fitmented stand-up pouch and recyclable cold seal bar-wrap, the company is now offering a range of options for a variety of additional product applications.

The new portfolio is said to use the latest materials and process technologies to better meet the requirements of the brand-owner.

Its new solutions will allow modifying attributes such as appearance, graphics, stiffness, shelf presence, and barrier. Processability and machinability of the solutions were also enhanced.

The design-for-recycle options can be used for a range of products such as dry mix, confection, snacks, cereals, fresh produce, soaps and lotions.

American Packaging will continue to provide standard recyclable laminate options, while custom options will be developed based on the requirements of the brand.

The company is offering new laminates in rollstock or premade pouch format, helping the brand owner to target an end of life option with little to no change in shelf life, package integrity and machinability.

American packaging innovations and sustainability leader Jeff Travis said: “Increasingly, brands are targeting the development of 100% reusable, recyclable, and compostable packaging solutions.

“To meet these targets, brands are reaching out to converters for options. Redesign is often necessary but the needs for branding, shelf life, package integrity, and machinability can’t be ignored.

“Brands each have specific needs and the tailoring of laminate options is important to drive adoption. Fortunately new materials and process developments are offering credible options.”

Established in 1902, American Packaging is a family-owned flexible packaging converter that serves a range of markets. It mainly serves customers in the North American packaging industry.

The company is specialised in flexographic and rotogravure printing, multi-ply extrusion and adhesive lamination of film, paper, and foil, and pouch and bag fabrication.

With more than 800 professionals, the firm operates three non-union centres of excellence in the US.