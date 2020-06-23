The new high-barrier cold seal flow wrap package can be used for the front of store drop-off recycle streams

American Packaging provides flexible packaging solutions for dry foods and mixes, dairy, produce, frozen foods and confectionery applications. (Credit: congerdesign from Pixabay)

Flexible packaging firm American Packaging (APC) has introduced a new recyclable lamination for applications, which are based on high-speed cohesive sealing systems.

The all-PE and high-barrier cold seal flow wrap package has been designed to be used for the front of store drop-off recycle streams.

The APC RE sustainable materials will help meet production line performance and product protection standards in multiple common usages

APC stated that the new development (REC01) is part of the APC RE family of sustainable materials, which were developed to meet production line performance and product protection standards in multiple common usages.

For the automation of the development process around a common solution family, the APC RE programme includes pre-selected structures with product protection and production performance targets found in multiple common packaging applications.

The APC method of predesigning sustainable solutions for applications is said to facilitate packaging teams to rapidly and efficiently meet their sustainability goals.

American Packaging Solutions Team sustainable packaging programmes leader Jeff Travis said: “We have created an easy set of answers that can be quick to scale for brands who are looking for a path to meet sustainable packaging goals.”

In April 2019, APC announced a $50m investment to expand capacity at the Roto Center of Excellence in DeForest, Wisconsin, US.

The investment will see the installation of new rotogravure presses, laminating, and finishing equipment to meet the growing demand for rotogravure printed products.

American Packaging offers flexible packaging solutions for dry foods and mixes, dairy, produce, frozen foods, confectionery, medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, agricultural, and other industries.