Planned to be built in Catawba County, North Carolina, the new site is expected to create up to 101 jobs and be completed by 2025

American Fuji Seal, a packaging solutions manufacturer and part of Japan’s Fuji Seal International, is planning to establish new production plant with an investment of $52m, in Hickory, Catawba County, located in the US state of North Carolina.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said that the new site is expected to create up to 101 jobs by 2025.

Cooper stated: “Companies like American Fuji Seal could start a new operation anywhere in the world, but they chose Catawba County because of our state’s proven track record of meeting the fast-changing needs of global industry.”

Established in 1975, American Fuji Seal is engaged in manufacturing shrink-sleeve labels, self-adhesive labels, spouted pouches and packaging machinery for customers in the US and other countries.

Utilising the technology and capabilities, the company provides total packaging solutions to meet customer needs in a range of areas, such as food and beverages, dairy, home and personal care, and pharmaceutical products.

American Fuji Seal president Akikazu Yada said: “American Fuji Seal Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of our current North American operations by building a state-of-the-art facility in North Carolina, with focus on a safe working environment and environmental stewardship.

“The expansion will further enhance our position in the market as a total packaging solutions provider and the global leader in Shrink Sleeve Labels.”

New facility backed by Job Development Investment Grant

The new facility is backed by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) worked closely to facilitate American Fuji Seal’s selection of Catawba County to build the new facility.

Other project partners include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Catawba County, Catawba Valley Community College, The City of Hickory, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and Duke Energy.