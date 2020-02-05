Longshawe Packaging will enable Amelia Knight to significantly increase its capabilities

Amelia Knight has purchased Longshawe Packaging. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Amelia Knight has entered 2020 with a bang, with our acquisition of Longshawe Packaging – a UK supplier of cosmetic and personal care items, marking another exciting milestone for the company.

Based in Leek, Staffordshire, the acquisition of Longshawe Packaging will enable Amelia Knight to significantly increase our capabilities to manufacture cosmetics here in the UK, whilst also complementing our global operation.

As well as generating new opportunities for Amelia Knight, we also aim to create more jobs at the Staffordshire site by doubling our head count at the site, as well as investing in new, state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment as a sign of our continued commitment to our global operations.

David Salmon, Chairman and CEO of Amelia Knight, commented of the deal, “This acquisition reinforces our commitment to invest in UK manufacturing and innovation within the cosmetics sector. As a business, we are continually expanding our capabilities, on our journey of making beautiful products for our customers both at home and overseas.”

Source: Company Press Release