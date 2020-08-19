AmPrima offers customers a more sustainable choice for their flexible packaging needs with no compromise on performance

Amcor’s AmPrima products are available in pouches, flat-bottom, roll stock and lidding formats. (Credit: Amcor plc.)

Packaging company Amcor has announced that the AmPrima PE Plus recycle ready solution complies with the Association of Plastic Recyclers’ (APR) responsible innovation requirements.

APR is a trade association representing the companies that are responsible for more than 90% of the post-consumer plastic processing capacity in North America.

Amcor’s AmPrima is a portfolio of sustainable packaging solutions that provide customers with a more sustainable choice for their brands and products with no compromise on performance.

The AmPrima PE Plus with heat-resistance was developed by Amcor to meet more critical requirements of customers for demanding applications that include flow-wraps, pouches with spouts and lidding.

According to the packaging company, the AmPrima PE Plus recycle ready solutions meet all the non-recyclable laminates’ performance expectations.

The design of the solutions also satisfies customers’ needs for more complex options such as strength, stiffness, clarity, higher line speeds, fitments, graphics and print finishes in a recycle-ready format.

Amcor Flexibles North America Sustainability director Fabio Peyer said: “AmPrima products can deliver as much as a 60% reduction in non-renewable energy use over equivalent non-recyclable options.

“It also offers as much as a 46% reduction in carbon footprint and an 18% reduction in water consumption.”

The company said that the design of AmPrima products is compatible with PE film recycling streams in the US.

Now, the AmPrima products are available in a wide variety of formats that include pouches, flat-bottom, roll stock and lidding.

