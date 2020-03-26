With the situation continuing to develop, Amcor is focused on helping people, in partnership with our customers, suppliers and other partners.

Amcor Rigid Plastics plant in Manchester, Michigan. (Credit: Dwight Burdette/Wikipedia)

Covid-19 is creating a unique and challenging situation for us all – professionally and personally. As the number of people and regions affected grows, governments and authorities are acting to reduce the rate of infection, protect vulnerable citizens and provide medical attention. The situation is drastically changing the way people live and connect with loved ones, and our sympathy remains with those who have been directly affected.

People need nutritious food and safe medicines more than ever. We are proud to support our customers to deliver food, beverage, hygiene and healthcare products – all of which are vital to keeping people healthy and reducing the spread and impact of this virus.

Our plants continue to operate thanks to the dedication of thousands of Amcor colleagues around the world. We are deeply proud of our people, and grateful for our partnerships with suppliers. We are taking a host of precautions to protect colleagues, customers, and business partners. More detail on our measures is below.

Amcor’s global footprint and strong financial profile mean we remain ready to support customers through this event. We have thorough business continuity plans across plants and raw material supply chains to manage risk and maintain productivity, while keeping people safe. We continue to adapt our response to protect health and safety, and maintain service to our customers, globally.

We are also identifying the ways Amcor can make a difference in our communities. This includes donating RMB 1 million to the China Health Organization and surgical masks and medical supplies to hospitals, and donating rigid containers to a distillery in North America that is using its plant to make hand sanitizer for local emergency services.

We are encouraging everyone to follow recommendations from authorities regarding hygiene, social distancing and other local requirements. It is an easy way we can all contribute to keeping safe and protecting our communities.

Source: Company Press Release