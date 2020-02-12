The new PET container is made from 100% post-consumer recycled content resin

The new PET container for multivitamin products provider Ritual (Credit: Amcor plc)

Packaging company Amcor has developed a new PET container, which is produced using 100% post-consumer recycled content (PCR) resin, for health meets technology company Ritual.

Ritual, a provider of multivitamin products, has received the new clear bottle in two sizes such as 100 cubic centimetres and 150 cubic centimetres.

Ritual has collaborated Amcor Rigid Packaging for the development of a packaging solution, which can support its mission to find a new use for existing materials, as well as create a reusable, sustainable future.

Ritual founder and CEO Katerina Schneider said: “When reinventing the multivitamin, we went to great lengths to ensure our ingredients not only helped to support the body but were also great for the environment. We believe the materials that hold our capsules should be no different.

“By partnering with companies like Amcor who share our commitment to creating an earth-friendly supply chain, we were able to develop a 100% recycled bottle that meets our same high-quality standards.”

PET bottles help to reduce the carbon footprint, as well as enables to minimise the greenhouse gas emissions by 70% compared to other packaging materials, as per Amcor’s Asset Lifecycle Analysis.

PCR includes recycled materials, comprising of PET beverage bottles that can be recycled to produce a new product.

Amcor engineers develop colour-stable bottle for Ritual

Amcor claims that it is not easy to maintain colour and clarity when a high percentage of PCR is used. The engineers at the packaging firm have developed a colour-stable bottle for Ritual, which is close to virgin PET clarity.

Amcor Rigid Packaging healthcare packaging VP Harry Goldstein said: “Our collaboration with Ritual has delivered an attractive packaging solution that reflects the brand’s mission and commitment to the environment.

“We partnered with our PCR supplier to deliver exceptional quality and the result is amazing. The clarity of the bottle is incredible.”

Recently, US-based turkey products producer Butterball selected packaging company Amcor to provide flexible packaging to its new snacking product line.