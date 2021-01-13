The independent carbon labelling from the Carbon Trust helps brand owners in providing transparent carbon footprint information to their customers

Amcor to help brands communicate packaging carbon footprint reductions. (Credit: Amcor plc)

Packaging firm Amcor said that it will offer its packaging featuring the ‘Reducing C02 Packaging’ label from the Carbon Trust.

The independent carbon labelling from the Carbon Trust helps brand owners communicate the reduced carbon footprint of their packaging.

The move is part of Amcor’s ASSET lifecycle assessment service, which enables brands to measure the carbon footprint of their packaging from raw materials through end-of-use.

Amcor Flexibles sustainability director Gerald Rebitzer said: “Consumers are concerned about climate change and want to reward those brands that demonstrate they are taking action.

“We work with customers to help them measure and reduce their packaging’s carbon footprint.

“This can be achieved by using lower-impact materials such as films made from plant-based material instead of fossil-fuels; by designing for recycling streams; light-weighting and other methods.”

The company plans to expand its service starting in 2021. The service includes the option for brands to carry the Carbon Trust’s carbon label on their packaging.

Amcor has completed the first customer pilot for the labelling service in Europe and plans to accelerate the service launch in coming months.

Carbon Trust senior manager Silvana Centty said: “Having a full understanding of where carbon reductions can be made in packaging is a step to lowering the environmental impact of a product.

“The ability for Amcor’s packaging to also include the Carbon Trust carbon label goes one step further in helping brands to communicate their carbon reduction efforts to end consumers.”

Last month, Amcor launched recyclable, PVDC-free shrink bag designed for fresh and processed meat, poultry and some cheeses in Europe.

The new Eco-Tite R shrink bag is capable of maximising the shelf-life, maintain food safety and help in reducing food waste.