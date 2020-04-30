OmniPack stock PET bottles have been designed to increase capacity, and reduce or eliminate the need for secondary packaging

Amcor’s family of stock PET bottles. (Credit: Amcor plc)

Packaging company Amcor has introduced new range of stock polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, named OmniPack, to help co-packers meet their demand for ecommerce-ready packaging.

The new OmniPack stock PET bottles have been designed to increase capacity and reduce downtime due to their same diameter with the same finish.

Amcor marketing vice-president Greg Rosati said: “Our customers want ecommerce-ready packaging.

“With OmniPack, Amcor is optimizing commercialization and helping companies take products from concept to cart, faster.”

OmniPack bottles available in 8-, 10-, and 12-oz sizes

Available in range of PET containers in 8-, 10-, and 12-oz sizes with a 38mm finish, the OmniPack accepts continuous-thread or beverage-style closures.

Amcor said in a statement: “Because all the containers all have the same footprint, a co-packer can add a new size or switch quickly from one size to another without adjusting guiderails or other variables that involve time and labor. The only adjustment is fill height.”

In addition to maximising operations and offering flexibility for co-packers, the OmniPack bottles reduce or eliminate the need for secondary packaging.

Additionally, the bottles meet Amazon’s requirements for Prep-Free Packaging (PFP), pass ISTA6 requirements, reduce shipping costs, and eliminate damage and product loss.

Earlier this year, Amcor announced the launch of a new PET container, which is produced using 100% post-consumer recycled content (PCR) resin, for health meets technology company Ritual.

Ritual, a provider of multivitamin products, has received the new clear bottle in two sizes such as 100 cubic centimetres and 150 cubic centimetres.

The new packaging solution supports Ritual’s mission to find a new use for existing materials, as well as create a reusable, sustainable future.