The new Eco-Tite R shrink bag can maximise the shelf-life of fresh and processed meat, poultry and some cheeses

Amcor plans to make its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025. (Credit: Amcor plc)

Packaging firm Amcor has introduced recyclable, PVDC-free shrink bag designed for fresh and processed meat, poultry and some cheeses.

Launched in Europe, the new Eco-Tite R shrink bag is capable of maximising the shelf-life, maintain food safety and help in reducing food waste.

The new film serves as an alternative to PVDC packaging, which is not recyclable in mechanical or chemical recycling systems.

Amcor said that the new multi-layer, mono- polyethylene (PE) packaging can be recycled in existing PE plastic recycling streams, thus allowing more consumers to recycle their meat, poultry and cheese packaging.

Amcor meat and fresh produce marketing manager Rosalia Rosalinova said: “Through our packaging expertise and commitment to sustainability, the team has overcome a challenge for the industry; developing a high-performance shrink bag that’s PVDC-free and recyclable while maintaining food safety.

“This is a great step-forward for consumers and an example of how the removal of problematic materials from packaging – something the industry is increasingly focussed on delivering – can provide us with safe, secure and recyclable packaging.”

Additionally, the new shrink bag is designed to maintain a high barrier to oxygen and water vapour even when exposed to high-moisture environments including cooler cases and refrigerators.

The new solution supports Amcor’s broader plan to make its packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

In September this year, Amcor partnered with Nestlé to develop recyclable flexible retort pouch for consumer products.

The new recyclable packaging makes use of Amcor’s AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable solution.