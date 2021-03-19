Amcor, along with a coalition of companies, has created a sustainable wrapper to address the challenge of plastic waste in the environment

Amcor has partnered with a group of companies to manufacture soft plastic food wrapper made with recycled content. (Credit: Amcor plc)

Packaging company Amcor has partnered with a group of companies to manufacture soft plastic food wrapper made with recycled content in Australia.

Amcor stated that the prototype KitKat wrapper, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, demonstrates the opportunity to close-the-loop on recycling soft plastics.

The prototype has been designed by a coalition of companies with a shared vision to address the challenge of plastic waste in the environment.

Amcor has collaborated with Nestlé, CurbCycle, iQ Renew, Licella, Viva Energy Australia, LyondellBasell, REDcycle, Taghleef Industries to leverage the individual expertise for the collection and processing of soft plastic waste.

Later, the processed material is used to turn back into oil using advanced recycling technology and create the prototype KitKat wrapper.

Amcor Flexibles Australia and New Zealand general manager and Simon Roy said: “This is an exciting time for Amcor and our participation in this project is fully aligned with our commitment to ensure all our packaging is designed to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

“As the global leader for consumer packaging we were proud to contribute our expertise in designing a structure which meets consumer needs and has a responsible end of life where it can be reprocessed and reused in food-grade packaging.”

Nestlé Australia CEO Sandra Martinez said: “Manufacturers like Nestlé will have a key role in driving demand for food-grade recycled soft plastic packaging and creating market conditions that will ensure all stakeholders throughout the value chain view soft plastics as a resource and not waste.”

Earlier this month, Amcor announced that it is joining industry collaboration body the Alliance to End Plastic Waste at an executive committee level.