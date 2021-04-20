The investment allows Amcor to own a minority stake in ePac Flexible Packaging and fund one or more ePac sites

Amcor has invested in ePac Flexible Packaging. (Credit: Amcor plc)

Packaging solutions provider Amcor has made a strategic investment in US-based digitally-based flexible packaging company ePac Flexible Packaging.

ePac, which mainly focuses on short-run length digital printing for flexible packaging, serves the requirements of small and medium-sized consumer goods customers.

The investment is said to range between $10m and $15m, as well as allows Amcor to own a minority stake in ePac and fund one or more ePac sites.

ePac’s product portfolio consists of lay flat pouches, stand up pouches, rollstock, films, child-resistant packaging, custom mylar bags and sustainable packaging solutions.

ePac also offers ePacConnect digital printing technology, which will help consumers verify the authenticity and trace the product’s journey.

Each ePac location offers digital printing, prepress, lamination, pouch making, and sales to the respective markets.

The company currently has 18 sites that are fully operated and also five sites under development. With thousands of customers across the globe, ePac reports revenues of up to $100m.

Amcor CEO Ron Delia said: “We are incredibly proud of Amcor’s innovation and R&D capabilities but with our scale and global footprint we are also uniquely positioned to supplement our internal efforts with investments in complementary technologies and business models.

“Our investment in ePac is the first corporate venture-type investment for Amcor and provides a great opportunity to learn from a high growth start-up.”

In June 2019, Amcor completed the acquisition of US-based flexible packaging firm Bemis in an all-stock deal worth $6.8bn.