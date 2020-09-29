The new recyclable packaging is planned to be launched in stores in the Netherlands in October 2020

Amcor’s recyclable retort pouch for pet food. (Credit: Amcor plc)

Packaging firm Amcor, in collaboration with Nestlé, has developed what it claims to be the world’s first recyclable flexible retort pouch for consumer products.

The new recyclable packaging, which makes use of Amcor’s AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable solution, is planned to be launched in stores in the Netherlands in October 2020.

The new pouch, which is said to be a modern alternative to metal cans, is ideal for products such as ready-meals, pre-cooked soups, baby foods, and wet pet food.

During the development phase, Amcor and Nestlé jointly conducted product testing for heat resistance, machine performance, shelf-life and recyclability in the real-time.

Amcor flexibles EMEA president Michael Zacka said: “Amcor and Nestlé together have been able to create a unique solution that for years was thought impossible.

“This high-barrier, high-heat resistant, packaging can be easily recycled within plastic recycling streams already existing in several European countries.”

Retort pouch withstands heat-sterilisation and ensures long shelf life

Amcor said that the new retort pouch is capable of withstanding heat-sterilisation, blocks oxygen and bacteria, keeps food safe while eliminating the need for refrigeration and ensures a long shelf life.

Amcor chief commercial officer Peter Konieczny said: “The technology to solve the problem of retort recyclability simply did not exist.

“Amcor’s innovation represents a breakthrough for brand owners looking to reach their sustainability ambitions.

“Brands will be able to stand out and meet consumers’ growing demand for more sustainable products by replacing older formats with the latest in cutting-edge packaging technology.”

The packaging fits collection systems in Germany, Austria, Italy, Norway and the Netherlands, with the list of countries expected to increase in future.

The development is part of the Amcor’s aim to have all of its packaging products to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Recently, Amcor has agreed to divest 47.6% equity accounted investment in AMVIG Holdings to New Prospect Capital for $124m.