The design of the new packaging lid provides visibility of the products in the package and is anti-fog

Amcor provides new flexible packaging for Butterball’s snacking product line. (Credit: Amcor plc)

Butterball, a US-based producer of turkey products, has selected packaging company Amcor to provide flexible packaging to its new snacking product line.

The flexible packaging firm has designed an easy-open EZ Peel lid with a matte film and tactile print for Butterball products.

The design of the new packaging lid provides visibility of the products in the package and is anti-fog.

Butterball innovation and research and development vice president Jeff Mundt said: “We knew exactly what we wanted from the packaging to help our snacks catch the eye of consumers, and Amcor had the exact product for our needs.

“The combination of an appealing design, clear visibility to the products in the package and ease of use for the consumer make this unique packaging a perfect fit for Butterball Premium Snacks.”

Amcor develops and produces packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products.

Amcor’s new recyclable closures

Recently, the firm collaborated with the UK-based wine bottles and related packaging manufacturer Garçon Wines to produce flat wine bottles made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET plastic in the US.

Garçon Wines CEO and co-founder Santiago Navarro said: “As we are facing a climate emergency and existential threat, we urgently need to be making step changes to products to slash their carbon footprint. Flattening the wine bottle saves space and making it from recycled PET saves weight and energy.”

The packaging company said that the recycled PET flat bottle with granted patent and patents pending in the US will be available in the US in the second half of the year.

Amcor has developed a recyclable closure, named ShapeArt, for both wine and spirits brands.

ShapeArt closures are made from recyclable aluminium and use Amcor’s Stelvin closure technology.

The firm will launch both the closures at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium in Sacramento, California.

In January this year, Amcor Flexibles North America has collaborated with Moda vacuum packaging systems to provide advanced packaging solutions for customers.