The new recyclable packaging will help meet the strict requirements of specialised and regulated pharmaceutical packaging

Amcor has launched AmSky recyclable blister packaging system trial. (Credit: Amcor plc)

Packaging solutions provider Amcor has launched customer trials with its recyclable polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging system, called AmSky.

The company has developed the new AmSky blister system to meet the strict requirements of specialised and regulated pharmaceutical packaging.

AmSky recyclable solution is also said to create a more sustainable alternative for the most in-demand healthcare packaging type.

Amcor flexibles chief technology officer William Jackson said: “This exciting solution is a result of Amcor’s continued focus on advanced technology and growth, using the entire power of our global R&D network to bring recyclable solutions to our customers.”

The firm claims that the new blister packaging system helps in reducing up to 70% of carbon footprint when compared to current packaging alternatives on the market.

It has eliminated polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in the new packaging and used a polyethylene (PE) thermoform blister and lidding film.

The new recyclable solution will help benefit the entire recycling process, as well as retain all the benefits of pre-existing blister packaging, said the company.

At present, Amcor is working with various pharmaceutical companies to launch AmSky recyclable blister packaging system worldwide.

Amcor chief commercial officer Peter Konieczny said: “Amcor is deploying our unique innovation capabilities to solve the biggest and most significant issues in packaging today.

“With AmSky Amcor has signalled our commitment to breakthrough innovation in the healthcare space – this is why we remain the packaging partner of choice for our healthcare customers, generating close to $2bn in annual sales in this market.”

Earlier this month, Amcor and Nestlé have unveiled recyclable paper packaging for Smarties confectionery brand in Australia.

Amcor is engaged in the development and manufacturing of packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care and other products.