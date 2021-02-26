As part of the Coveris Group, this latest installation follows the recent rebrand and multi-million investment at Amberley’s new sister facility in Boston, Lincolnshire in 2020

Amberley set to take label embellishment to the next level with new DIGITAL METAL investment. (Credit: Amberley Labels)

Award winning decorative label manufacturer, Amberley Labels are set to deliver a new standard in digital label embellishment with the installation of a state-of-the-art Kurz DM-Jetliner. As the only UK label manufacturer with this machine capability, the investment offers next generation DIGITAL METAL® ink transfer onto paper and plastic substrates to support continued growth in the premium beverage, fragrance and cosmetics sector.

As part of the Coveris Group, this latest installation follows the recent rebrand and multi-million investment at Amberley’s new sister facility in Boston, Lincolnshire in 2020.

Located at Amberley’s Blandford facility in Dorset, the foil jetliner is integrated within a HP Indigo 6000 series press to offer seamless inline digital foiling to create custom and multiple colour varieties within a single label. Utilising digital inkjet adhesion in combination with a silver base for inline indigo ink application, the innovative technology unlocks a whole new world of colour foil possibilities, as well as delivering major sustainable benefits achieved via reduced originations and metallic rationalisation.

With no requirement for registration or offline finishing processes, the pioneering technology also promises to set a new standard for quality and speed to market. Commenting on the additional capabilities, David Richards, Managing Director of Amberley Labels said “the Kurz DM-Jetliner means we now offer next-generation inline foiling capability and flexibility, with greater colour possibilities and brand control. Mass customisation of metallic finishes – variable metallised print and colour – creates a new level of versatility for design and print which is a real game changer for our customer base.”

“Having this technology allows the creation and combination of labels that was previously unavailable; it also enables us to invest more future resources in additional embellishment techniques, such as silk screen and domed foil applications embossing and hot foil to support continued innovation in this area.”

Source: Company Press Release