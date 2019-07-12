US-based e-commerce giant Amazon has expanded its product serialisation service, Transparency, to European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK, as well as India and Canada.

Image: Amazon has introduced Transparency product serialisation service in Europe, India and Canada. Photo: courtesy of josemiguels from Pixabay.

Amazon and other participants in the supply chain can authenticate every unit of a product when brands use Transparency to apply unique codes to their products, customers, and brands, helping to better protect brands and customers from counterfeits at scale.

Unique serialisation will be provided for every product to tackle and prevent counterfeits across the supply chain.

Amazon said that Transparency’s geographic expansion is the latest in its continued investment in scalable and technology-driven solutions to prevent counterfeit.

Amazon customer trust and partner support vice president Dharmesh Mehta said: “Counterfeiting is an industry-wide concern – both online and offline. We find the most effective solutions to prevent counterfeit are based on partnerships that combine Amazon’s technology innovation with the sophisticated knowledge and capabilities of brands.

“We created Transparency to provide brands with a simple, scalable solution that empowers brands and Amazon to authenticate products within the supply chain, stopping counterfeit before it reaches a customer.”

Transparency is a product serialisation service, which offers a unique code for every unit that is manufactured.

Brands will keep the codes on its products and every time one of the products is ordered in Amazon’s stores, the e-commerce major will scan and verify the code to reach authentic units to the customers.

Customers can also use a mobile app to scan the code and verify authenticity irrespective of where they purchased their units.

Transparency can also be used by the brands to communicate unique unit-level information, including manufacturing date, manufacturing place, or other enhanced product information.

According to Amazon, over 4,000 brands are enrolled in Transparency in the US ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies and generated more than 300 million unique codes, enabling to proactively stop over 250,000 counterfeits of Transparency-enabled products from reaching customers.

Neato Robotics CEO Matt Petersen said: “Amazon’s proactive approach and investment in tools like Transparency have allowed us to grow consumer confidence in our products and prevent inauthentic product from ending up in the hands of our customers.”