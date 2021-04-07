The new sustainable paper bags will enable the fashion retailer to save up to 90 tonnes of plastic per annum

The new sustainable paper bags are produced using Mondi’s Advantage and EcoVantage product ranges. (Credit: Mondi)

Spanish fashion retailer Alvaro Moreno has collaborated with converter Innovaciones Subbética and packaging producer Mondi to replace plastic with paper alternatives for its shopping, online delivery and gift bags.

The new sustainable paper bags will allow the retailer to save up to 90 tonnes of plastic per annum.

The three new recyclable bags provided for Alvaro are produced using Mondi’s Advantage and EcoVantage product ranges, which are developed from renewable and responsibly sourced materials.

EcoVantage is Mondi’s newest paper range produced using fresh pulp and recycled fibres. It will help deliver a quality printing surface to feature the brand’s white logo and boost the sustainability benefits for its customers.

Mondi stated it worked with Alvaro Moreno and converter Innovaciones Subbética to deliver the best possible results with the paper.

Mondi speciality kraft paper sales director Paulus Goess said: “We are the number one kraft paper producer globally and our EcoSolutions approach means we work closely with our customers to develop packaging that is sustainable by design, protecting products, meeting customer needs, and minimising impact on the environment.

“Our EcoVantage paper supports Alvaro Moreno’s sustainability aims, thanks to its recycled content and recyclability, and the bags are strong and appealing for customers who are looking for the best shopping experience, both online and in-store.”

Last month, Mondi collaborated with Tesco Central Europe to close the loop for shopping bags from the retailer’s own paper waste.