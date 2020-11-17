SFB Plastics serves various markets such as industrial chemical, agricultural chemical, food/sauce, oil, flavourings/extracts, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and pet/vet

Altium Packaging has acquired material handling and packaging manufacturer SFB Plastics. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Altium Packaging, a provider of customer-centric packaging solutions, has purchased the assets of US-based SFB Plastics for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Wichita of Kansas, SFB Plastics is a material handling and packaging manufacturer with expertise in HDPE blow moulding of industrial containers.

SFB Plastics was established in 1970 as the patented provider of thermoformed plastic freezer spacers. The company had started its rigid packaging operations in 1976.

With more than 100,000ft² of production, warehouse, tooling and office space, the company manufactures containers ranging from 1/2 gallon to five gallons in size.

SFB Plastics serves different markets, including industrial chemical, agricultural chemical, food/sauce, oil, flavourings/extracts, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and pet/vet.

Altium consumer-industrial group general manager and senior vice president Patrick Keese said: “We are excited to welcome the employees of SFB Plastics into the Altium family.

“The company has established an outstanding reputation for high-quality packaging solutions with exceptional customer service. We look forward to continuing to build upon the foundation of excellence that they have created.”

In August this year, Altium Packaging announced the next phase of a $10m investment to expand its polyethylene terephthalate (PET) capabilities.

Altium Packaging offers mid and short-run packaging solutions for the customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/speciality chemicals, water, and beverage/juice segments.

Altium Healthcare, a division of Altium Packaging, offers nutraceutical and pharmaceutical packaging solutions such as vials, closures, and labelling services.

With around 3,300 employees, Altium Packaging operates 65 packaging manufacturing facilities in the US and Canada. The company also manages two recycled resin manufacturing facilities.