Altium’s recent investments will allow to significantly enhance the PET bottle production capacity ranging from two ounces to five gallons

Altium Packaging has announced next-phase of $10m investment to expand PET capabilities. (Credit: Willfried Wende from Pixabay)

Customer-centric packaging solutions provider Altium Packaging has announced the next phase of a $10m investment to expand its polyethylene terephthalate (PET) capabilities.

The company’s next phase of investment is based on recent acquisitions including Tri State Distribution and Plastique Micron.

Tri State Distribution is currently known as Altium Healthcare, while Plastique Micron is included in Altium Packaging Canada.

Altium’s recent investments will help to significantly enhance the company’s PET bottle production capacity in sizes ranging from two ounces to five gallons.

Altium food, nutrition and beverage group general manager and senior vice president Mark Shafer said: “Altium’s flexibility and expertise in short to mid-run business allows us to quickly respond to customers’ needs.

“Our increased investment in PET assets enables us to offer a wider variety of alternatives to better meet various packaging and filling requirements.”

Altium operates 64 packaging plants to produce advanced PET products

Altium operates 64 packaging plants to provide advanced PET products to the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, personal care, dairy, beverage and large format water customers across the US and Canada.

Altium stated that its short and long-term strategies comprise of continued and significant investments in PET assets and capabilities, as well as a proactive approach to market-based solutions.

Altium Healthcare vice president Ben Woods said: “Altium Healthcare leverages the multiple benefits PET offers and utilises it in a variety of packaging options, including dispensing bottles. PET is lighter than glass, has numerous DMF filings, and does not shatter when dropped.”

Altium Packaging is engaged in providing customised mid and short-run packaging solutions for the customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food, nutraceuticals, industrial/speciality chemicals, water and beverage/juice segments.

With 3,000 employees, the company maintains an integrated network to offer cost-effective packaging and recycled resin solutions to meet the requirements of a range of customers.

In January 2019, Reid Canada was rebranded under the new name Altium Packaging Canada and its French translation, Les Emballages Altium Canada, in Quebec.