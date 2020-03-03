Schmid Rhyner will be integrated into ALTANA's ACTEGA division, which will be strategically expanded

The Schmid Rhyner company headquarters in Adliswil. (Credit: ALTANA divisions)

The specialty chemicals group ALTANA has completed the acquisition of the overprint varnish specialist Schmid Rhyner AG, which was previously part of the Swiss Conzzeta Group. The acquisition was announced on December 20, 2019. Schmid Rhyner AG will be integrated into ALTANA’s ACTEGA division, which will thus be strategically expanded.

Schmid Rhyner was founded in 1880. Headquartered in Adliswil, Switzerland, and with a subsidiary in New Jersey (USA), the company has almost 80 employees and sells its products in over 100 countries worldwide. In 2018, the company achieved sales of approximately €50 million. Schmid Rhyner AG specializes in solutions for print finishing and digital printing. In addition to protecting packaging, the products also achieve a variety of optical effects.

“We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues. Together, we want to offer our customers an even broader and more custom-fit solution and product portfolio in the packaging and printing sector in the future”, says ACTEGA President Thorsten Kröller.

Source: Company Press Release