Alpla successfully completed sampling of a new PET reusable solution at the starting of this year

Alpla and KHS have developed a new one-litre reusable PET bottle (Credit: ALPLA)

Austrian packaging firm Alpla and bottling and packaging systems provider KHS have developed a new one-litre reusable PET bottle, as part of their sustainable efforts.

The new refillable bottle, which is produced by using recycled materials, is said to weigh up to 10g less than the standard bottles.

Alpla successfully conducted sampling for a new PET reusable solution at the starting of this year. Later, the company worked with KHS Group to develop an advanced reusable bottle.

Alpla’s preforms are stretched, blown and filled on KHS production lines

Alpla manufactures the preforms, which will be later stretched, blown and filled on the KHS production lines.

In April 2019, Roland Fehringer’s independent consultancy company c7-consult studied the environmental impacts of packaging types made of plastic, glass, metal and carton for several product groups.

Under the mineral water category, the life cycle assessment evaluated single-use and reusable bottles made of PET both with and without recycled materials, as well as single-use and reusable bottles made of glass.

According to Alpla, the data showed that weight, the ratio of packaging weight to the contents, shipment distances and the proportion of recycled materials applied have a bearing on the environmental impacts.

Alpla corporate strategy, sustainability and circular economy director Christoph Hoffmann said: “We will focus more on reusable systems in the future and will develop practicable solutions in close cooperation with our customers.”

