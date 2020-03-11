The new facility is expected to help Alpla to streamline its manufacturing processes as per the latest production standards

The modern facility includes production, logistics and office space (Credit: ALPLA)

Austrian packaging company Alpla has announced the development of a new facility in the province of Gauteng in South Africa.

The new factory, which is located in Lanseria, is expected to help Alpla to streamline its manufacturing processes as per the latest production standards.

The company will combine the production operations from five existing plants in Harrismith, Denver, Isando, Kempton Park and Samrand into the new facility in Lanseria.

The consolidation of operations may impact around 50 employees, said the company.

The new 30,000m² facility will continue to manufacture standard bottle solutions and tailor-made packaging for the food, personal care, home care, chemical, detergent and pharmaceutical industries.

The Lanseria factory will serve customers such as international groups as well as smaller and local players.

Alpla aims to complete construction on the new building by summer 2021

Construction on the new production site has commenced in February this year and is set to be completed by summer 2021.

The facility will allow Alpla to create long-term growth and competitiveness in the Sub-Saharan African region. It will also help the company to enhance logistics and transport activities, in addition to simplifying and optimising manufacturing processes.

The firm said that it has extended its market operations in Africa with acquisitions and cooperation agreements in the past five years.

In 2017, Alpla acquired Boxmore Packaging, a major African firm that manufactures PET preforms, PET bottles and closures.

Alpla Africa, the Middle East and Turkey regional director Christoph Riedlsperger said: “Our new plant in Lanseria gives us the opportunity to produce according to modern, globally applicable corporate standards.

“In this way, we not only improve the quality of our products, but also meet the high demands of our global customers.”

