The company has purchased a Rapida 106 eight-colour plus coater press to enhance its pressroom capabilities and support its production mix.

Capacity of Rapida 106 press

With printing speeds of up to 20,000 sheets per hour, the Rapida 106 press offers a wide range of printing and finishing unit combinations and multiple productivity options.

The press facilitates colour measurement of every sheet, as well as adjustments for every 10 sheets. It also holds capability to measure dot gain (TVI) and gray balance, in addition to density.

QualiTronic PDFCheck and QualiTronic PDF HighRes features of the press enable to monitor the printed image against the master PDF.

Other features of the printer include sidelay-free infeed DriveTronic SIS, simultaneous plate changing with DriveTronic SPC and flying jobchange capability in seconds

Allied Printing Services CEO and president John Sommers said: “Our newest Rapida 106 joins three additional six- and eight-color Rapida 41-inch presses all running at 20,000 sph – the world’s fastest sheetfed press arsenal. These presses with their superior automation allow us to easily switch between commercial and packaging work on the fly.

“Koenig & Bauer ensured that it was up and running very quickly, which satisfied all of our customers – both commercial and packaging. Koenig & Bauer is one of our trusted partners, providing us with a consultative approach to support our corporations core vision and goals.”

