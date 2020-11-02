An Italian facility will use NextChem’s MyReplast technology for the upcycling of plastic waste into polymers

Aliplast and NextChem have collaborated on plastics recycling. (Credit: Maurice Angres from Pixabay)

Hera Group company Aliplast has entered into a strategic agreement with Maire Tecnimont Group firm NextChem for plastics recycling.

Under the deal, the companies will work together on an Italian facility that uses NextChem’s MyReplast technology.

NextChem will offer technology, engineering, procurement and construction services for the plant that will utilise its advanced MyReplast technology for the upcycling of plastic waste into polymers.

The facility can produce up to 30,000 tonnes of recycled polymers

By using the upcycling process, the facility can generate up to 30,000 tonnes of recycled polymers from post-consumer plastic waste.

Powered by green energy, the recycled polymers will help replace virgin materials from fossil sources.

Hera Group executive chairman Tomaso Tommasi di Vignano said: “This partnership combines excellence and strengths of players that can make a difference in the energy transition towards a more sustainable development model.

“Plastics need a recycling industry based on technology and innovation. This is why Aliplast decided to join NextChem Upcycling technology to achieve sustainability targets and to meet customers’ needs, which require high-quality polymers.”

Maire Tecnimont and NextChem CEO Pierroberto Folgiero said: “This agreement is a great result for our strategy for the development of plastic waste Upcycling through our MyReplast technology.

“The Recycling sector needs a quality-based approach and an industrial vision, with a high attention to the market and synergies between players, as the partnership with Hera Group.”

With 90 plants of Herambiente, Hera Group is said to be the first Italian operator that treats all types of waste. Maire Tecnimont, which has expertise in plant engineering, develops projects and technologies for energy transition and circular economy through its subsidiary NextChem.

In October, Nestle UK and Ireland partnered with chemical recycling company Plastic Energy to develop a recycling plant in the UK.