The phase II expansion will facilitate the extraction, production, packaging and distribution of finished cannabis products. (Credit: John Miller from Pixabay)

Canadian cannabis company Aleafia Health has received a Health Canada licence amendment for the phase II expansion of Paris facility.

The 30,000ft² phase II expansion will facilitate the extraction, production, packaging and distribution of finished cannabis products.

Aleafia is planning to begin production and packaging operations at the Phase II expansion within the two weeks.

The expansion will help Aleafia Health for the processing and packaging of all flower cultivated at its Port Perry outdoor cultivation site and its Niagara facility.

Aleafia Health’s expanded production facility will help increase the licenced extraction, packaging and processing area from 2,500ft² to 20,000ft².

The facility includes multiple automated packaging lines and rooms used for the production of new product formats, as well as in-house quality control analytical testing and R&D.

Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic said: “The Phase II expansion, our crown jewel, permits an exponential increase in our ability to produce and sell high-margin cannabis health and wellness products in the medical, adult-use and international markets.

“The Paris Facility’s state-of-the-art expansion, purpose built to meet EU-GMP standards, creates a unique competitive advantage with significant barriers to entry. Coupled with our ultra-low-cost outdoor cultivation, it sets us apart in the cannabis industry.”

