Aldi introduces Christmas themed shopping bag using Esko’s technology. Credit: Esko-Graphics BV.

Esko has combined its crystal screen technology with the latest innovation in Digital Flexo to deliver enhanced print quality for Aldi’s latest festive shopping bag.

The innovation technology called Print Control Wizard software was combined with the Crystal XPS LED Exposure System for improved results.

Brandpack, a division of Graphic Packaging International Australia has printed the work using the McDermid LUX ITP 60 flat-top dot plates. The high quality run was completed by Andrew Kohn Pty, a supplier of custom packaging.

The software tool has been designed by Esko to improve the making process of flexo plate and flexographic print quality via Crystal Screens.

According to the company, Print Control Wizard offers a simplified, standardised approach to take process parameters like ink, printing press, substrate and aniloxes into consideration for screen and curve creation.

The Wizard produces a set of Crystal Screens and curves used for plate exposing on a CDI Crystal XPS, resulting in the most optimal flexo print quality.

Esko screening product manager Robert Bruce said: “The first job was stopped at around 850,000 linear meters as the bag forming conversion line simply could not keep up with the production speed.

“When a second print run started after the bagging machine caught up, it ran an additional 550,000 linear meters at 370 mpm without having to clean the plates.

“Print Control Wizard took more than two years to develop and was designed to have a positive impact for flexo pre-media and converting companies.”

