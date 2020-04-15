The initiative will allow Aldi Ireland to eliminate over 5.5 tonnes of non-recyclable material per annum from its potted herbs range

Aldi Ireland has selected recyclable and compostable packaging for own-label herbs. (Credit: tookapic from Pixabay)

Aldi Ireland has replaced non-recyclable packaging with recyclable and compostable packaging for its own-label Irish sourced potted herbs.

The move will help to eliminate over 5.5 tonnes of non-recyclable material per annum from Aldi’s potted herbs range, including parsley, coriander and basil.

Aldi’s new pot holding the plant is produced using polypropylene, a 100% recyclable material suitable for different types of packaging and consumer goods.

The sleeve over the pot is manufactured using sugarcane derivatives and other home compostable materials.

The customers can place the sleeves in the brown bin or compost heap, while the pot in the green bin for recycling.

Aldi has worked with O’Hanlon Herbs to develop the new recyclable packaging

Since the last six months, Aldi has been working with Wicklow-based supplier O’Hanlon Herbs to launch the new recyclable packaging.

The latest initiative is part of the discount supermarket chain’s ongoing long-term plastic reduction programme across its 142 Irish stores.

Aldi aims to use 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging across its products by 2025. It also intends to make its own-label packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2022.

The discount supermarket chain is also planning to eliminate all expanded polystyrene trays, non-detectable black plastic trays, and PVC from its own-brand product packaging by the end of this year.

Aldi’s group buying director John Curtin said: “Moving our herb pots to recyclable material and making the sleeves home compostable is our latest step towards making all of our packaging recyclable, compostable or reusable.

“This change means that customers can recycle the pots and can even feed their compost heap with the sleeves and soil so nothing goes to waste.”

In August 2019, Aldi Ireland banned the use of non-detectable black plastic trays for its complete fruit and vegetable range.

The move will help the discount supermarket chain to save more than 450 tonnes of non-recyclable waste per year.