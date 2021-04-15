The move will help the supermarket chain to eliminate over 130 tonnes or more than 21 million pieces of plastic per annum from stores

Aldi has started packaging-free products trial at Cumbria store. (Credit: Aldi)

Supermarket chain Aldi has commenced the trial of its packaging-free products at Ulverston store in Cumbria, England.

If the trial is successful at Ulverston store, the retailer will plan to develop its refillable options in other stores in the future.

At present, the Ulverston store is offering four household staples such as basmati rice, brown rice, penne pasta and wholewheat fusilli under the packaging-free products trial.

The move is expected to help the supermarket chain to eliminate over 130 tonnes or more than 21 million pieces of plastic per annum from stores.

The products, which are available by weight, can be carried in free paper bags supplied by the retailer.

Aldi’s fully recyclable paper bags are produced using FSC-certified material.

Aldi plastic and packaging director Richard Gorman said: “Customers at our Ulverston store can now buy the same high-quality items they know and love, while also cutting down on plastic packaging.

“We’re always looking for new ways to reduce waste plastic and limit packaging, as many of our shoppers are increasingly conscious of the environment and their impact on it.

“We hope local customers embrace the trial and we will use their feedback to inform any future plans around refillable products.”

Last year, the retailer had pledged to eliminate half of the volume of plastic packaging used by 2025. The move will help Aldi to avoid 74,000 tonnes of plastic packaging from products over the next five years.

Aldi, which is said to be carbon neutral since January 2019, also aims to recyclable, reusable or compostable own-label products by 2022. It is also planning to sell branded products by 2025.

In February this year, Aldi announced that it has committed to eliminate plastic packaging from its entire egg range.