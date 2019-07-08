Sofidel commitment to offer consumers and its large-scale retail customers more sustainable packaging solutions has obtained a major acknowledgment.

Image: Aldi’s store in Germany. Photo: courtesy of USt at German Wikipedia.

Aldi, the discount retailer recognised among the most important players in the large-scale retail sector worldwide, has chosen Sofidel in the UK as the supplier for its four-pack Luxury Toilet Tissue wrapped in paper as part of its strategy of removing plastic packaging or replacing it with recyclable alternatives for its own-label products.

This is a major recognition of the most recent step Sofidel has taken towards its sustainable development strategy.

The Sofidel Group has set itself the goal of achieving a 50% reduction in the use of conventional plastic in its production by 2030 (compared to 2013), which is equivalent to the elimination of over 11,000 tonnes of plastic released onto the market every year.

A goal pursued with a general reduction in the thickness of the plastic film used in the production process (launched some years ago), the introduction of new kraft paper packaging, which is already present or due to arrive on European distribution shelves, and the progressive use, on some markets, of recycled plastics or bioplastics.

Source: Company Press Release